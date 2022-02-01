Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $460,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

