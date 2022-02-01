Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

LRCX opened at $589.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $486.92 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

