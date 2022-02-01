Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

