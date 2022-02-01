Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of City in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

CHCO opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.61. City has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in City by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of City by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

