Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNR. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $157.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.17. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.