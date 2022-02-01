Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TER. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ TER opened at $117.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

