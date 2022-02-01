Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

