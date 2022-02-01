Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,843 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

