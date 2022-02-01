Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

