Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 3,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,751. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

