Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.