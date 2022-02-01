R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 193.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,302 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 622,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 176,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,982,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

