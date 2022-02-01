Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RL. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.21.

Shares of RL traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

