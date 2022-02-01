Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,863 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAUT. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,027,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NAUT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 161,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 over the last ninety days.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

