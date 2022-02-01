Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 24.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -0.03. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.