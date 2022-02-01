Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,861,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

