Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Lottery.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lottery.com by 14,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Lottery.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lottery.com Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTRY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

