Raymond James & Associates Sells 46,978 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -0.03. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

