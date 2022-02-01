Raymond James & Associates Takes $140,000 Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

