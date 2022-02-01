Raymond James & Associates Takes $42,000 Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIK opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

