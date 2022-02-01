Raymond James Increases Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.43 on Friday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

