Raymond James Upgrades Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

CMBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 276,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

