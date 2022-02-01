RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $36.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

