RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $36.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the highest is $36.50 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,525. The stock has a market cap of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

