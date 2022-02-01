Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vinci (VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/28/2022 – Vinci was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/21/2022 – Vinci had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €118.00 ($132.58) to €120.00 ($134.83).
- 1/19/2022 – Vinci is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Vinci was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci Sa has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $29.18.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.
