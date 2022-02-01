Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,900,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 164.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 328,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 204,019 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

RCHG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90. Recharge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

