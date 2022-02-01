Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $756.00 to $754.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $606.47 and last traded at $608.98. 14,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 757,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.95.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after buying an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

