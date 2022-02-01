Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $2,605.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Relx to a buy rating and set a $26.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $886.65.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

