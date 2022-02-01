Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 12,159,128 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1,519.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $311,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,562,133 shares of company stock valued at $58,782,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,339,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

