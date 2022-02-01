Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 99,482 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $633,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.63. 4,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.81 and a 200 day moving average of $505.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

