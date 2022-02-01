Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 348,296 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Biogen worth $277,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,992. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.91. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

