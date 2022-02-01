Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 961,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

