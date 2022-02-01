Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.37. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Shares of KMX opened at $111.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42. CarMax has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

