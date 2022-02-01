Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NBT Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

