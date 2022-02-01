Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cascades Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$12.72 on Monday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$12.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.79.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.