Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hydro One (H)

Hydro One (TSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/27/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
Shares of H opened at C$32.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.15. Hydro One Limited has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$33.10. The stock has a market cap of C$19.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77.
Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
