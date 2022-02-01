Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hydro One (H)

Hydro One (TSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

1/27/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

1/11/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Shares of H opened at C$32.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.15. Hydro One Limited has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$33.10. The stock has a market cap of C$19.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 64.58%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

