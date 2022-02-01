Reservoir Media (RSVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

