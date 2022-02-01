Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

NYSE:RFP opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

RFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 50,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 85,758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

