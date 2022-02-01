Reviewing BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get BT Brands alerts:

This table compares BT Brands and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75% BJ’s Restaurants -1.72% -5.44% -1.65%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BT Brands and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 6 0 2.42

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $48.08, suggesting a potential upside of 59.80%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than BT Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.16 million 1.19 $790,000.00 N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $778.51 million 0.90 -$57.88 million ($0.78) -38.58

BT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Restaurants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats BT Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.