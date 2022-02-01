Reviewing Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.48% 5.19% 3.72% MACOM Technology Solutions 6.26% 26.42% 9.83%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marvell Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 2 26 0 2.93 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

Marvell Technology currently has a consensus price target of $99.84, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $80.43, suggesting a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and MACOM Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 20.29 -$277.30 million ($0.53) -134.71 MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 7.03 $37.97 million $0.53 115.49

MACOM Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Marvell Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

