Revolution Populi (RVP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,967.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $38.57 million and $16,967.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

