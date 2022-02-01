RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Hits Market Cap of $10.81 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $118,410.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00112296 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.