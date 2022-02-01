RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

NYSE:RNG opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

