Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $51.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,709,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

