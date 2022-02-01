Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHHVF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHVF traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.10. 8,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $420.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.30.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.