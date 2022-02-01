Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,889 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $132.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

