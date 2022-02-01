Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 291 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

DRI stock opened at $139.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.30 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

