Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,937 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

