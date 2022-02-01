Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.36.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$64.47 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$54.69 and a 1-year high of C$67.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$32.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

