Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RCLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 58,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,021. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $19,334,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,419,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,404,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

